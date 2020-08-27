Philadelphia Group Looks To Honor 7-Year-Old Boy Killed In Shooting While Renewing Residents’ Sense Of Safety – CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Life altered on Simpson Street the night that 7-year-old Zamar Jones was shot and killed on his own front patio. Fear of weapon violence now keeps individuals inside.

But a regional group is attempting to restore that warm community sensation while likewise honoring Zamar’s memory.

Philadelphia Cure Violence went door to door in West Philadelphia Tuesday, motivating citizens on Simpson Street to come out to a block celebration.

The block captain informed Eyewitness News that since a 7-year-old boy was assassinated, nobody comes outside any longer.

It’s been 3 weeks considering that 7-year-old Zamar was shot while sitting beside his toy automobile on his own patio. And ever since, both kids and grownups have not been seen outside their houses.

“Right now, they’re scared to come out, and the parents are also,” stated block captain Sean Dorreen Smith.

Smith is the block captain of the 200 Block of Simpson Street in West Philadelphia.

She consulted with a previous Philadelphia citizen who chose to gather and contribute 500 toy cars and trucks to Zamar’s previous block, after seeing this photo of the hopeful policeman.

“I wanted to collect some toy cars and get them into the hands of kids through officers, and through people like Mr. Williams,” Jennifer Gross stated.

Those contributed toy cars and trucks will be taken into 200 …