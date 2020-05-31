Philadelphia faces looting, police cars ransacked as Trump demands ‘Law & Order’ amid George Floyd unrest

The lingering unrest prompted metropolis officers to order retail companies closed and challenge a curfew from 6 p.m. Sunday to six a.m. Monday.

President Trump demanded that officers name upon the National Guard to quell the unrest like was executed in Minneapolis.

“Law & Order in Philadelphia, NOW! They are looting stores. Call in our great National Guard like they FINALLY did (thank you President Trump) last night in Minneapolis. Is this what voters want with Sleepy Joe? All Dems!” Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota National Guard had advised reporters that the request for its activation got here from the state’s governor, Tim Walz.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE SAY GEORGE FLOYD UNREST LEAVES MORE THAN A DOZEN OFFICERS INJURED

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered Benjamin Franklin Bridge closed to all site visitors, WHYY reported. Public busses have been suspended till additional discover.

Protests in Philadelphia’s City Center Saturday night time left 13 police officers injured whereas making arrests and making an attempt to include the crowds, in line with Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Seven officers have been handled for chemical burns to the face, 4 sustained head accidents, whereas 4 had different accidents, Fox 29 reported, citing police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police stated round 200 individuals have been arrested. Of these, 138 have been arrested for curfew violations, 48 for looting or housebreaking, whereas the remaining have been for assault, theft, or firearm violations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.