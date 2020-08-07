Philadelphia Eagles re-sign veteran defensive end Vinny Curry

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 29: Vinny Curry #75 of the Philadelphia Eagles searches versus the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, NewJersey (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles re-signed veteran defensive end Vinny Curry, extending his 2nd stint with the group after a year in Tampa Bay.

The Eagles re-signed defensive end Vinny Curry on Friday after he published 5 sacks in 2019, extending his 2nd stint in Philadelphia after he invested 2018 with the Tampa BayBuccaneers Curry began simply 2 video games in 2019, however need to stay an important rotational pass-rusher for a playoff hopeful.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network was the very first to break the news on Twitter, much to the pleasure of Eagles fans whose currently deep pass-rushing group simply revived another factor.

The #Eagles are re-signing DE Vinny Curry, sources inform me and@RapSheet Coming off a five-sack season (most for him because 2014), he’s back to extend his 2nd run with the group. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 7, 2020

While he will not be a starter disallowing an injury to Derek Barnett or Brandon Graham, he is among the very best backups that the Eagles might have generated at the position, and seems signing on to a team-friendly offer.

