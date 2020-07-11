Philadelphia Eagles ‘penalize’ DeSean Jackson for anti-Semitic statement

The Eagles failed to elaborate about what “penalized” meant. Jackson couldn’t be instantly reached for comment.
Last week-end, Jackson was met with harsh criticism after posting a quote, falsely related to Adolf Hitler, saying that Black individuals were “the real Children of Israel,” and that White Americans could be terrified to learn that they have been “mistreating and discriminating and lynching them.”
According to Snopes.com, the passage is usually quoted by those arguing that Hitler was not racist.
“Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism. This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused.”
The team “had a number of constructive conversations over the last few days, not only with DeSean Jackson, but also with many other players, members of the organization, and leaders in the community. That has led us to the point where we and he are ready to take the next steps,” according to the team’s statement.
“We have discussed a concrete plan for how we and he can heal moving forward. He understands that in order to remain on the team, he must also commit to supporting his words with actions. We have been encouraged by his desire to educate himself, but we all understand that there is still a lot of work to be done.”