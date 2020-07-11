Philadelphia Eagles ‘penalize’ DeSean Jackson for anti-Semitic statement

The Eagles failed to elaborate about what “penalized” meant. Jackson couldn’t be instantly reached for comment.

Last week-end, Jackson was met with harsh criticism after posting a quote, falsely related to Adolf Hitler, saying that Black individuals were “the real Children of Israel,” and that White Americans could be terrified to learn that they have been “mistreating and discriminating and lynching them.”

According to Snopes.com, the passage is usually quoted by those arguing that Hitler was not racist.