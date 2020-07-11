Philadelphia Eagles penalise DeSean Jackson for social media posts | NFL News





DeSean Jackson posted an anti-Semitic message he falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler on social media

The Philadelphia Eagles announced in a statement on Friday that wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been penalised for ‘conduct detrimental to the team’, following his anti-Semitic comments earlier this week.

The team did not specify how Jackson was punished, but ESPN have reported a fine was involved, with Jackson likely to donate “a significant portion of his fine to Jewish community efforts”.

The Eagles said Jackson will need to “commit to supporting his words with actions” to be able to remain on the team dancing.

Jackson published a string of derogatory posts over the Fourth of July weekend, among which had an image of a page out of a book that included anti-Semitic quotes that have been falsely related to Adolf Hitler. He followed up with multiple apologies, both on social media and straight to the team.

The team’s full statement read: “This is a difficult and emotional week for our community and organisation.

“The Philadelphia Eagles don’t tolerate hate toward anybody or group. We have confidence in respect and equality for all races, ethnicities, and faiths. We as an organisation want to help be a guitar for positive change. This can only occur through strong, deliberate actions and a consignment to learn and grow.

“We have experienced a number of constructive conversations during the last few days, not merely with DeSean Jackson, but additionally with a great many other players, members of the organisation, and leaders in the neighborhood. That has led us to the point where we and he will be ready to take the following steps.

“Today we’ve penalised DeSean for conduct detrimental to the team. He accepted those consequences and apologised. In our many conversations with him, it has also been made clear this is only first. We have discussed a concrete plan for exactly how we and he is able to heal dancing.

“He understands that to be able to remain on the team, that he must also invest in supporting his words with actions. We have been encouraged by his desire to educate himself, but we all recognize that there is still a lot of work to be achieved. We will continue to assist DeSean in this process, and we also know that most of us in our organisation need to listen and find out more about things that are unfamiliar and uncomfortable to us.

“We must continue to fight against anti-Semitism and all forms of discrimination, while not losing sight of the important battle against systemic racism.”