Philadelphia Eagles insider explains why Jason Peters re-signed with the team | NFL News





Jason Peters is set to play a new position with the Eagles in 2020

​​​​​​Jason Peters turned down an offer better than that of the Philadelphia Eagles in order to return to Lincoln Financial Field this offseason, according to NBC Sports’ Eagles insider John Clark.

The nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle looked set to move on from the team after becoming a free agent at the end of the season, however he recently returned on a one-year deal worth up to $6m.

It comes after Brandon Brooks suffered a season-ending Achilles tear, with Peters now expected to move across to right guard.

“Jason Peters is a proud man,” Clark told Sky Sports News. “He said he was going to be the left tackle if he came back but I think he saw the offers he got, I’m told he got one offer that was for more money.

“$3m for one-year with the Eagles, and with bonuses that could take it up to $6m. I think he loves the Eagles. (Owner) Jeffrey Lowrie is a good friend of his, they have a bond.

“When they saw Brandon Brooks go down I think Jason Peters, who’s not going to get the opportunity at left tackle, they’re going to have Andre Dillard, I think Jason said ‘you know what, out of the other choices, the Eagles are the best opportunity to win’ and he loves Lane Johnson.”

Peters has never operated on the inside on a full-time basis in his career, but will find himself alongside three-time Pro Bowl tackle Lane Johnson in what could be a formidable blocking duo.

“This is a big adjustment,” added Clark. “I spoke with Eagles offensive tackle from years past Tra Thomas and he said it is so difficult to go from the left side to the right side especially after a decade-and-a-half of playing left tackle.

“He said it would be like asking a baseball player to go up to the plate and switch sides and bat left-handed. It’s going to be a challenge but I think Jason loves the Eagles and saw the situation here where he could help out.

“The number one thing is to protect Carson Wentz and keep him healthy. If he can stay healthy and maybe get back to that MVP form this team can win the division and do some damage.”

