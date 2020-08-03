Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for Covid-19

Pederson is “asymptomatic and doing well,” the Eagles’ declaration checked out. He remains in self-quarantine and in interaction with the group’s medical personnel.
“Any individuals in close contact with Pederson at our facility have been notified and will continue with daily testing procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility,” the declaration checked out.
Pederson contracting the infection contributes to growing issues about the upcoming season. NFL groups currently began reporting to training camps in July, however Commissioner Roger Goodell canceled the preseason out of an abundance of care. The season is set up to start on Thursday, September 10.
Dr. Myron Rolle, a third-year neurosurgeon local at Massachusetts General Hospital and previous NFL security for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, informed CNN more time is required prior to gamers, groups or fans go back to arenas.
“I do not think it’s safe to return right now,” Rolle stated. “I think the NFL should delay the sport or cancel it this year to allow the wonderful women and men on the front lines to really get ahead of this pandemic and make it safe for everyone to come back to the sport.”
Coronavirus is impacting other sports too. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred threatened to close down the reduced season Friday if the league and gamers do not do a much better task of following Covid-19 procedures and handling the infection. MLB revealed last Friday that 29 gamers and group personnel checked …