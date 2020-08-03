Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for Covid-19

Pederson is “asymptomatic and doing well,” the Eagles’ declaration checked out. He remains in self-quarantine and in interaction with the group’s medical personnel.

“Any individuals in close contact with Pederson at our facility have been notified and will continue with daily testing procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility,” the declaration checked out.

Dr. Myron Rolle , a third-year neurosurgeon local at Massachusetts General Hospital and previous NFL security for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, informed CNN more time is required prior to gamers, groups or fans go back to arenas.