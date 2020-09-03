Philadelphia Eagles end contract negotiations with Zach Ertz | NFL News





Zach Ertz has actually been a three-time Pro Bowl choice while with thePhiladelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have actually apparently ended contract negotiations over a brand-new offer with tight end Zach Ertz.

It is thought talks broke off after the Eagles made a deal that consisted of less surefire cash than the group used in November.

That is in spite of the reality the marketplace for tight ends has actually just increased ever since – the San Francisco 49ers finalizing George Kittle to a five-year, $75m extension ($ 40m ensured) last month.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce accepted a four-year, $57.25 m offer ($ 20.75 m ensured) while Austin Hooper tattooed a four-year, $42m contract ($ 23m ensured) with the Cleveland Browns in March.

The deal Ertz denied in November was thought to be …