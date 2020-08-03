Philadelphia Eagles coach tests positive for Covid-19

In this picture supplied by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte fulfills members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Malacanang governmental palace in Manila, Philippines on July30 Robinson Ninal Jr./Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division/ AP

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte revealed Sunday he would reimpose tightened up coronavirus limitations on the capital city of Manila as the variety of verified infections in the nation passed 100,000

The brand-new limitations, called the “modified enhanced community quarantine,” will be troubled Manila and the provinces of Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan beginning at midnightTuesday The guidelines mention that individuals more youthful than 21, those who are older than 60, those with health threats and pregnant females are needed to stay in their houses. The just exceptions are for individuals to purchase basics and go to work, according to CNN affiliate CNN Philippines.

Duterte’s choice follows a minimum of 80 medical associations signed a letter advising the President to tighten up limitations. “We are exhausted, both physically and mentally. Most of us are already getting infected with COVID-19,” stated Philippine College of Physicians President Mario Panaligan in an August 1 open letter, according to CNN Philippines.

Duterte likewise authorized the hiring of 10,000 physician and the calling to active service and enlistment to the Armed …