Philadelphia cops investigating after white man held gun to a black man in the middle of the street

Shocking video reveals the second a white man pointed a gun at a black bike owner who advised folks to follow social distancing as he handed by a restaurant with outside seating.

Philadelphia police are investigating the disturbing video, which reveals the white man, who has been recognized as bar proprietor Jemil Atlig, standing in entrance of a eating desk along with his gun raised.

A lady, who jumped in between the two males is heard yelling: ‘Put the gun away! He’s doing nothing!’

The black man is seen shifting away as the lady and others proceed to shout at Atlig.

‘Are you out of your f**king thoughts?’ a lady is heard screaming.

The video would not seize what occurred earlier than Atlig pulled his gun out.

But in accordance to a witness who shared the incident on Twitter, the black man was biking by the restaurant when he advised folks to follow social distancing.

‘Yesterday on 2nd ST in Old City Philly Brother was on his bike simply reminding folks at the bars to follow social distancing when this white man acquired mad & held him at GUNPOINT! Victim left quickly after this. Can anybody determine him? HE DESERVES JUSTICE!’ a witness shared.

The witness continued: ‘The white lady who stood up for the younger black man standing in entrance of him as a human defend, SALUTE! She saved his life. And her mom who recorded this. Her identify is Liz. In a world of Karens, BE A LIZ THIS IS HOW YOU USE YOUR PRIVILEGE!’

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the lady, who has been recognized as Liz Krieger, 27, was having fun with drinks with associates at Nick’s Roast Beef when the incident occurred.

She stated the black bike owner had yelled at patrons to ‘social distance’ earlier than including: ‘No one is sporting a masks!’

While some shouted for the man to go away, Atlig, who’s the proprietor of Infusion Lounge drew his weapon. Krieger stated the bike owner froze earlier than grabbing his bike lock in self protection.

After the incident was introduced to the consideration of police, the Philadelphia Police Department shared on Twitter that they are going to be investigating

Atlig (left and proper) is the proprietor of Infusion Lounge. His lawyer has claimed that the black man was being ‘confrontational’ with company at the lounge and ‘was partaking in threatening conduct, menacing conduct’

Atlig’s lawyer, Robert Gamburg, confirmed that it was his consumer who’s seen in the video pulling the gun on the black man.

Gamburg claimed that the bike owner was being ‘confrontational’ with company at the lounge and ‘was partaking in threatening conduct, menacing conduct’.

‘Mr. Atlig is licensed to carry a firearm. He has intensive firearm coaching. He’s a enterprise proprietor and he was being threatened,’ Gamburg advised the Inquirer.

After the incident was introduced to the consideration of police, the Philadelphia Police Department shared on Twitter that they are going to be investigating.

‘We are actively investigating this incident. If you had been a witness, or have any info, please contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093.

‘You can even report info anonymously at 215-686-TIPS, or on our web site – http://phillypolice.com,’ the division wrote.