Phil Salt scores rapid century as England Lions beat Ireland at the Ageas Bowl | Cricket News





Phil Salt blitzed a 58- ball century as England Lions beat Ireland

Phil Salt improved his hopes of a call-up ahead of the Royal London Series versus Ireland after putting the exact same challengers to the sword with a 58- ball hundred in England Lions’ seven-wicket win at the Ageas Bowl.

Ahead of Monday’s team statement, the uncapped Salt and James Vince flayed 141 in a dynamite 13.5 overs after Jason Roy was dismissed for a golden duck at the start of their pursuit of 297 under lights.

It is comprehended there is little issue about the aching back that has actually limited Roy to this sole trip up until now however if there are any doubts ahead of Thursday’s opener, then England might seek to Salt after his shimmering function.

The Sussex opener had actually made simply 26 runs in 3 previous warm-up innings however he crashed 14 fours and 2 6s here, which might result in his addition ahead of the three-match series which begins on Thursday.

Ireland, including 8 gamers who participated in their newest ODI, had actually made what appeared a competitive 296 all out in 49.4 overs, captain Andrew Balbirnie top-scoring with 60 while Paul Stirling and Harry Tector likewise made half-centuries, however the overall was upgraded with 15.2 overs to spare in this 12- a-side match.

While Roy pushed behind off Mark Adair, the Irishman and fellow seamers Josh Little and Boyd Rankin were consistently dispatched to the border, with Salt and Vince either piercing the spaces or striking over the fielders.

There was little unconventional about the set, Salt blending some pleasing on-drives with muscular pulls while Vince scored all around the ground, the set’s reasonable aggressiveness taking 19 fours in the very first 10 overs alone.

Salt was very first to his 50 off 28 balls while Vince needed 6 more and just the development of captain Eoin Morgan after 14 overs broke the collaboration. Vince was the one to give way after a superb 66 not out from 43 shipment.

Morgan struck 5 fours in his 20- ball 22 prior to he too retired not out at the beverages break, the Lions beyond midway in their chase. Salt, on the other hand, cleared the ropes off Rankin then Little, who yielded 71 in his 6.4 overs.

Salt slowed up a touch prior to getting to 3 figures with a push down the ground, continuing strolling after finishing the single which brought him to the turning point, with the target now down to double digits.

Sam Billings smashed a 30- ball 50 for the Lions

Sam Billings made certain there was no late collapse in a great 30- ball 50, ultimately ending up on 54 no from 36 shipment while Liam Livingstone contributed 28 and Laurie Evans 18, as England reached their overall in golden.

Earlier on, Tom Helm bowled with precision after Ireland had actually won the toss and gathered 3 for 49 while Henry Brooks took 3 for 52 as the travelers were not able to make 300, having actually been 210 for 3 in the 39 th over.

Stirling took Tom Curran the range two times and the opener and Balbirnie were mainly untroubled en path to half-centuries.

Only when Liam Dawson was presented did Stirling begin to come unstuck, dropped at square-leg by Brydon Carse prior to Billings was not able to collect after the batsman had actually roamed out of his crease.

Stirling’s luck went out when he swept the sluggish let-armer to Evans on the border for 53 from 55 shipment to end a 92- run stand, while Balbirnie sculpted Livingstone to backwards point, the very first event he had actually mistimed in his 73- ball innings.

Tector’s straight drives were a function of his innings, with Dawson two times and Carson as soon as seeing the ball fly back over their heads for 6, however he left for 55 off 49 shipment after lumping a Curran complete toss to mid-off.

Kevin O’Brien’s cameo of 28 from 14 balls perked up procedures however Ireland lost their method the last 10 overs, with wickets falling at routine periods and 2 balls left unused.