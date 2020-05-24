Phil Murphy: New Jersey governor warns of major cuts to teachers, health care workers

By
Jackson Delong
-

“I thought Kevin (Hassett) was reasonable, but on this one I have to say I’m going to say time out,” Murphy informed Bash, including, “We don’t need a data crunch.”

“We announced a budget on Friday for the next four months and we had to cut or defer over $5 billion of expenditures. And this includes potentially laying off educators, firefighters, police, EMS, health care workers. This is not abstract. This is real. It’s not a blue state issue. It’s an American issue,” Murphy stated.

He proceeded that the last point New Jersey requirements to do is “lay any of those folks off and increase the unemployment rate and underserve our residents.”

“So we need it, and it’s not just New Jersey, it’s not just blue states, it’s American states up and down the country,” he stated.

As of Sunday early morning, New Jersey had greater than 153,000 verified instances of coronavirus, the second-highest price in the nation, according to atally by Johns Hopkins University At the very least 11,080 individuals have actually passed away from the infection in the state.

