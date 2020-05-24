Phil Murphy: New Jersey governor warns of major cuts to teachers, health care workers

“I thought Kevin (Hassett) was reasonable, but on this one I have to say I’m going to say time out,” Murphy informed Bash, including, “We don’t need a data crunch.”
“We announced a budget on Friday for the next four months and we had to cut or defer over $5 billion of expenditures. And this includes potentially laying off educators, firefighters, police, EMS, health care workers. This is not abstract. This is real. It’s not a blue state issue. It’s an American issue,” Murphy stated.
He proceeded that the last point New Jersey requirements to do is “lay any of those folks off and increase the unemployment rate and underserve our residents.”
“So we need it, and it’s not just New Jersey, it’s not just blue states, it’s American states up and down the country,” he stated.