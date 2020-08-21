Phil Mickelson to make PGA Tour Champions debut after playoff exit

NORTON, Mass.– Bounced from the FedExCup playoffs, Phil Mickelson is including another competition– on the PGA Tour Champions.

Mickelson, who turned 50 in June, stated Friday that he’ll play in next week’s Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, a Monday-Wednesday senior occasion in Ridgedale,Missouri It’ll mark Mickelson’s very first venture on the over-50 circuit.

“I feel like coming into this event I’ve been playing really well at home. I was excited to play. And I feel like I’ve been playing decent,” stated Mickelson, who was set to miss out on The Northern Trust cut at even-par 142. “So I want to play. I really want to play golf. So that’ll give me a chance to play three competitive rounds.”

With the missed out on cut at TPC Boston, Mickelson was forecasted to drop from 67 th to outside the leading 70 cutoff for the BMWChampionship He was the only gamer who had actually advanced to the 2nd-to- last leg of the playoffs every year because the FedExCup was presented in 2007.

“I’m disappointed I’m not in BMW,” stated Mickelson, who will end this season with a 2nd- and third-place surface however likewise 7 missed out on cuts. “I feel like I’ve been playing well, and yesterday (opening 74) was really a poor start to the tournament and I would have liked to continue in the playoffs.”

< a.