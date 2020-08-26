Phil Mickelson ties PGA Tour Champions scoring record in debut win

Phil Mickelson made the senior tour appear like kid’s play.

With another excellent round Wednesday, Mickelson polished off a wire-to-wire triumph Wednesday at the Charles Schwab Series atOzarks National Mickelson, who won by 4, ended up being the 20th gamer to win in his PGA Tour Champions debut.

Mickelson’s 191 overall for the 54-hole occasion connected the most affordable in tour history. At 22 under par, he ended up 4 shots clear of Tim Petrovic.

Mickelson appeared predestined to break the 54-hole scoring record up until he played his last 8 holes in 1 over. The 191 overall was formerly shot by 5 gamers, most just recently Rocco Mediate in 2013.

“I really had a great time,” Mickelson stated. “It’s fun for me to compete. I got to shoot scores and compete, and the competition here is really strong and it was fun for me to get off to a good start and play well.”

Mickelson was a late addition to the senior field after he missed out on the cut at last week’s Northern Trust and stopped working to receive the 2nd leg of the FedExCup playoffs. With 2 unforeseen weeks off, the 44-time PGA Tour winner chose last Friday to register for today’s occasion in the Ozarks, understanding that he was playing much better than his ratings suggested. There …