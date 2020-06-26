Phil Mickelson one ahead with Rory McIlroy in hunt in Connecticut | Golf News



















1:44



A look back at the best of the action from the 2nd round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

A look back at the best of the action from the 2nd round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Phil Mickelson holds a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Travelers Championship, with Rory McIlroy in the chasing pack.

The 50-year-old posted a bogey-free 63 at TPC River Highlands to get to 13 under and a stroke clear of over night leader MacKenzie Hughes and Will Gordon, a sponsor’s invite, who had set the early target by equalling the lowest round of your day with a eight-under 62.

Hughes followed his opening-round 60 with a two-under 68 to join Gordon on 12 under, with McIlroy heading into the week four strokes back and in the group tied-fourth.

Gordon currently has no player status on any Tour

Mickelson was four off the pace after an opening-round 64 and slipped further behind with a bogey at the 2nd, only to respond by holing out from the sand at the fifth and making a tap-in birdie at the seventh.

The five-time major champion made back-to-back birdies around the turn, converting from 15 feet at the ninth and tenth, before adding three straight gains from the 13th – including a 30-footer at the 14th – and picking up an attempt at the final to set the clubhouse target.

Mickelson arrived to the week as world No 61

Gordon, world No 561, made his replenish the leaderboard with six birdies in an eight-hole stretch round the turn, while Hughes can also be one off the pace after mixing four birdies with two bogeys.

McIlroy, playing alongside Mickelson, rolled in from six feet at the third but failed to get right up and right down to save par at the fifth, before posting a two-putt birdie at the sixth and salvaging a bogey at the eighth after finding water off the tee.

McIlroy is making his third start in several weeks on the PGA Tour

A monster tee shot at the ninth helped create a six-foot birdie and that he added another at the 11th, although he heads in to the weekend on nine under after closing his straight back nine with seven straight pars.

Brendan Steele birdied his last four holes to complement Gordon’s 62 and join McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd and Marc Leishman on nine under, with Bryson DeChambeau a further stroke back following a three-under 67.

Denny McCarthy withdrew ahead of the second round after becoming the third PGA Tour player to test positive for Covid-19, with Bud Cauley – who played alongside McCarthy – also pulled out as a precaution despite receiving two negative tests.

Matt Wallace, who completed that threeball on the opening day, played on after testing negative but missed the cut after carding a second-round 72.

Watch the Travelers Championship through the weekend survive Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday with Featured Groups at the sooner time of midday on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full dental coverage plans from 1.30pm.