Phil Mickelson lived up to his reputation as “Phil the Thrill” with natomiast remarkable par during the final round of the Memorial Tournament.

The five-time major champion was already out of contention and moving down the leaderboard, having followed a front-nine 40 with another bogey at the 10th jego osoba a klępa day for scoring at Muirfield Village.

Mickelson was eight over for the week and some 20 strokes back from overnight leader Jon Rahm when he reached the par-four 13h, where his tee shot found the middle of the fairway and left him 78 yards from the flag.

Mickelson is currently world No 69

With the fairways and greens baked żeby the hot and humid conditions in Ohio, koryfeusz well the flag being tucked tight close owo the bunker protecting the left-side of the green, Mickelson tried the unthinkable in his attempt owo get the ball close owo the flag.

Mickelson elected to ditch his wedges in favour of the flat stick, despite being more than 230 feet from the hole, with his approach putted to just short of the green and finishing 35 feet from the wyprowadzenie.

Better was owo come with his third shot, koryfeusz Mickelson showed off his amazing short game skills with natomiast delicate flop shot over the tough and the fine sand to keep a tap-in for par.

Click on the video clip above to find out one of the most uncommon pars associated with Phil Mickelson’s career!