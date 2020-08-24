Phil Mickelson listed as heavy betting favorite for Champions debut

If you wish to bank on Phil Mickelson to win in his PGA Tour Champions debut, be prepared to pay a high cost.

Mickelson turned 50 in June, and after stopping working to certify for the BMW Championship he decided to enter today’s Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National on the over-50 circuit. The 54-hole occasion starts Monday, and Mickelson is listed as a 2/1 betting favorite according to oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Steve Stricker has the fastest chances behind Mickelson at 8/1, while Bernhard Langer and Ernie Els are both listed at 12/1. Others in the field consist of Jim Furyk, Mike Weir, K.J. Choi and previous PGA champ Rich Beem, who turned 50 on Monday.

Mickelson had actually waffled about his Champions goals in current months, however considered that he stopped working to advance to the BMW for the very first time in the FedExCup period, he decided for an unanticipated start in order to refine his video game for next month’s U.S. Open.

“I didn’t really want two weeks off. I’ve been working hard on my game,” Mickelson stated. “I want to get out and play, so this worked out really well.”

Mickelson will want to end up being the 20th various gamer to win his extremely initially PGA Tour Champions start. Furyk managed the task previously this month, winning The Ally Challenge, while the next newest example was Miguel …