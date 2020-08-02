Phil Mickelson, Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay set for reunion Sunday in Memphis

When Phil Mickelson tees off in Sunday’s last round of the WGC-FedExSt Jude Invitational, he will have a familiar face joining him on the tee box.

Jim “Bones” Mackay, Mickelson’s previous caddie of 25 years, will be on the bag for Mickelson’s playing rival in the third-to-final pairing, Justin Thomas.

It will mark the very first time that Mickelson has actually contended in a group in which Bones was caddying given that the 2 parted methods in June2017 Coincidentally, the last competition that Mickelson had fun with Bones on his bag was the FedExSt Jude Classic at TPC Southwind, which is now in its 2nd season of hosting a WGC. Mickelson positioned ninth that week.

Phil Mickelson is an unwilling senior, desiring no part of the PGA Tour Champions for one of the most part. Why would he? He’s still delighting in the competitors versus the young generation.

Mackay is filling in for Thomas’ routine caddie, Jimmy Johnson, who will likewise take next week’s PGA Championship off after ending up being overheated throughout the 3rd round of the Memorial 2 weeks …