Phil Mickelson Builds 4-Shot Lead at PGA Tour Champions Debut

Phil Mickelson on Tuesday moved into even much better position to win in his PGA Tour Champions debut.

Building on his opening 61, Mickelson fired a second-round 64 that offered him a four-shot lead at theCharles Schwab Series at Ozarks National Mickelson is at 17 under par, 4 clear of Rod Pampling and Tim Petrovic, heading into the last round of the 54-hole occasion in Ridgedale, Missouri.

Mickelson’s 125 overall through 2 rounds is the second-lowest in tour history. Only Bruce Fleisher’s 124 at the 2002 RJR Championship was much better.

Averaging 340 backyards off the tee, the freshly 50-year-old included 8 more birdies in the 2nd round. After heading out in 31, Mickelson made his only error of the day onNo 10 prior to following up with 3 birdies in his next 4 holes. He’s now tape-recorded the most affordable rating in each of the very first 2 rounds.

Mickelson stated he began working at house with putting expert Derek Uyeda and he has “started getting a lot of feedback on how I want the stroke to be.”

“When I get on the course, my feels start to equate and do what I’ve been expecting,” he stated. “I’ve been putting really well.”

A 44-time PGA Tour winner, Mickelson is wanting to end up being the 20th gamer to win in his senior debut.

Tee times have actually been gone up Wednesday in …