Phil Mickelson admits he still feels ‘nervous’ after shooting 61 on PGA Tour Champions debut

“I was a little nervous because I wanted to come out and play well,” Mickelson said afterwards. “I felt like I was playing really well … I’ve been playing really well at home and I get out on Tour and I’m playing tight, not letting myself go and swing free and aggressively.

“I get a little steery. To come out here and compete, it gives me a chance to work on that.”

The five-time major winner didn’t let any nerves show though, birding the first hole at the Ozarks (*61*) Golf Course in Missouri on the way to a 10-under par 61 to lead the Charles Schwab Series event.

Mickelson finished with 11 birdies in his opening round to lead David McKenzie by one stroke. He became eligible to compete on the Champions tour when he turned 50 in June. He had said earlier this season he didn’t expect to compete on the Champions Tour and instead preferred to focus on the PGA Tour. But having missed the cut at the Northern Trust at TPC Boston on Friday and having been eliminated from the FedEx Cup Playoffs, he chose to take part for the first time. “I had a lot of fun,” said Mickelson, who was in the same group as two-time US Open winner Retief Goosen and Steve Stricker. “I enjoyed competing against Retief for so many years and Steve Stricker is one of my favorite people in all of golf. Watching Stricker roll in putts early in the round gets your mindset in a very positive frame and I tried to kind of take his feel and touch and rhythm of stroke and I made some on the back.” Visit…

