Phil Mickelson (61) leads after 18 holes of PGA Tour Champions debut

Phil Mickelson sent out a caution shot Monday to the rest of the PGA Tour Champions.

Making his debut on the over-50 circuit, Mickelson carded 11 birdies on his method to an opening-round 61 to take the lead by one shot at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Mickelson stated. “It’s a fun environment, and the environment is really cool for me to be a part of.”

It may not be much enjoyable for the rest of his competitors, as Mickelson, who turned 50 in June, was a surprise addition to the field after missing out on the cut at the PGA Tour's Northern Trust and stopping working to get approved for the 2nd leg of the FedExCup playoffs. Last month he connected for 2nd at the WGC-FedExSt Jude Invitational, however that was his very first top-20 surface given that February.

Mickelson understood that his very first venture onto the PGA Tour Champions would create attention and interest, and he felt the pressure to carry out.

“The expectation is there,” he stated. “If you play well and win, well, you’re expected to do that. If you do not, it resembles, What taken place? I wished to make certain I was playing well when I played in my very first …