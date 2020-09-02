Phil Hogan’s departure leaves EU/US trade relations in doubt

FEET premium customers can click here to get Trade Secrets by e-mail.

Hello from Washington, where the damp summertime has actually turned promptly into a rainy, grey and strangely enough London- likeSeptember Our August hiatus has actually seen both the Democratic and Republican conventions reoccur, while in trade news, Taiwan alleviated its constraints on United States pork and beef imports, the EU dropped tariffs on American lobsters and the United States renewed tariffs on Canadian aluminium. Oh, and EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan resigned.

Our primary piece today is on where Hogan’s “golfgate” departure leaves the US-EU trade relationship. Our individual in the news is Piyush Goyal, while our chart of the day takes a look at electrical car competitors in China.



Lobsters were ‘just the beginning’

“I often say that being Irish in this city is probably one of the best nationalities you can have, because everybody likes you, even if they don’t like what you say.” So states one Washington- based European diplomat of the just recently left EU trade commissionerPhil Hogan (Said diplomat was not himself Irish, in case you …