Phil Foden set for Man City talks after breaking social distancing | Football News

Phil Foden can be spoken to by Manchester City after he appeared to breach social distancing tips over the weekend.

The 20-year-old midfielder was pictured and videoed within the Mail Online kicking a ball round with members of the general public on Formby seashore, Merseyside, the place he was visiting along with his household on Sunday.

City will communicate to Foden about his tasks and the foundations governing social distancing.

Currently, Premier League gamers are allowed to have interaction involved coaching with their team-mates at their very own coaching grounds, however have been instructed to take care of bodily distancing in any respect different instances.

Last month, City determined towards disciplining Kyle Walker after the defender broke lockdown guidelines twice.

