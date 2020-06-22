Phil Foden: Performance against Burnley my best for Man City | Football News



















2:03



Phil Foden felt it was his best performance in a Manchester City shirt as he place in a man-of-the-match display inside their victory over Burnley in the Premier League

Phil Foden felt it was his best performance in a Manchester City shirt as he place in a man-of-the-match display inside their victory over Burnley in the Premier League

Phil Foden labelled his performance against Burnley as his best yet in a Manchester City shirt.

The 20-year-old was one of eight pre-match changes made by Pep Guardiola and immediately vindicated his manager’s selection with two goals and an exemplary attacking performance in City’s 5-0 demolition of the Clarets.

“It’s always good to play, score goals and enjoy your football,” Foden told Sky Sports. “I’m pleased with how the team are playing at the moment, we have been looking sharp and I really hope we can carry on that in to the next games.

“I think that was my best game in a City shirt. I’m still learning every day, I’m still young and have a considerable ways to go but I will be happy when I put performances in like that.”

2:24 FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Manchester City’s win over Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City’s win over Burnley in the Premier League

Heir apparent to David Silva?

David Silva also found the prospective in the victory, registering what could prove to be his final goal for the club as he prepares to part company with City by the end of the summer season.

Foden’s performances because the Premier League resumed – three goals in two games – have strengthened his claim to succeed Silva in the City attack, but it is not a thought he desires to entertain.

“They should extend his contract!” Foden added. “How he played today, he is unbelievable to play with.

“I don’t wish to think about [Silva leaving] too much. He’s a great guy, a legend of the club and it’s really a pleasure to play with him.”

3:29 Micah Richards and Graeme Souness described Phil Foden as a diamond with the entire world at his feet, carrying out a man-of-the-match performance in Manchester City’s make an impression on Burnley Micah Richards and Graeme Souness described Phil Foden as a diamond with the entire world at his feet, carrying out a man-of-the-match performance in Manchester City’s make an impression on Burnley

A proper send-off for Silva

With David Silva unlikely to play facing Manchester City supporters again before his career with the club ends, Guardiola confirmed the Spaniard would receive a send-off befitting of his legendary status the moment is feasibly possible.

“We are going to when it is possible to have people back to the Etihad to try and have not one empty seat for this incredible legend,” Guardiola said.

“With Joe Hart, Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure, Pablo Zabaleta – these players bring these players to another level and they deserve real fireworks.”

Asked whether City would check out replace Silva, Guardiola added: “In this position, when David says it is his last year, I spoke with the board that we have Phil [Foden] so we don’t have to invest.”

10 – Phil Foden has scored three goals and provided seven assists in 12 starts in all competitions for Manchester City in 2010. Apprentice. pic.twitter.com/jsHFN678zp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 22, 2020

City close on Champions League qualification

Back-to-back victories since returning to action has seen City start a 17-point gap to fifth-place Manchester United, as qualification for next season’s Champions League – susceptible to their Court of Arbitration for Sport appeal – moves within touch.

“We played really well,” Guardiola said. “It was a good performance, specially when in the beginning, we were in a hurried way to play.

“We have to be more patient; we must give permission or give ourselves to every player to go fully into the position to create it much more comfortable, especially in the transitions.

“It helped us a lot with that first goal from Phil and the second one, so it’s nice and we have a good advantage of fifth and we are so close next season to play in the Champions League.”

4:58 Pep Guardiola says praised Phil Foden’s performance and says he’ll be an essential player for the club for years to come Pep Guardiola says praised Phil Foden’s performance and says he’ll be an essential player for the club for a long time

Sane ‘has to be ready’ after Aguero injury

Leroy Sane made his first appearance after Guardiola unveiled he had rejected the offer of a brand new contract at Manchester City, but the one blemish on an otherwise encouraging night saw the increasing loss of Sergio Aguero to injury on the stroke of half-time.

Guardiola cast the rest of the Argentine’s season in to doubt after sustaining a knee injury and called on Sane to chip in in front of a frantic schedule.

“It doesn’t look good, something in the knee, we will have tomorrow in a better way what he [Aguero] has,” the City boss said. “He was struggling in the last month about pain in his knee, we will see. I am not a doctor, but it doesn’t look good.”

On Sane, Guardiola added: “When one player wants to leave we wont have his minutes, but there are players that want to keep and play next season.

“Sergio [got injured] today, next we now have Chelsea, an FA Cup quarter-final, Newcastle, then Liverpool at home and another one and another one. So Leroy must be ready.”