Phil Collins’ ‘In the Air Tonight’ is back on charts after twin YouTubers rapturously reacted to the song

Enter the Williams siblings.

The brother or sisters from Gary, Indiana, movie themselves listening to timeless artists for the very first time and share the clips on YouTube. They’ve reacted to Whitney Houston, Lauryn Hill and Dolly Parton (who delighted in their positive response to “Jolene” ).

But their response to Collins’ slow-burning single assisted them break out. At the start of the video, the Williams siblings bobbed their heads to the beat, delicately taking pleasure in Collins’ wistful musical stylings.

Then the drums can be found in. And then the twins went wild.

.

Collins hasn’t commented on the renewal of his early ’80 s hit. But movie director Ava DuVernay succinctly summed up its success when she shared the twins’ video: “And Phil has jumped to the top of iTunes ’cause new folks are discovering and old folk are remembering how dope this song is,” she composed onTwitter

.

Their wondrous response to a decades-old song was a much-needed remedy to a miserable summer season. And possibly, while they’re amusing millions, they’ll provide for Whitney, Lauryn and Dolly what they provided forCollins

.