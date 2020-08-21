Pharrell Williams: ‘We must trust in a Black vision of the future’

For it, Williams curated a series of essays and discussions in between Black leaders and superstars that “explore America’s oppressive past and visions for a more equitable future.”

It consists of a range of viewpoints such as “Black-ish” developer Kenya Barris, activist Angela Davis, starlet Yara Shahidi, and Grammy- winning rap artist Tyler, the Creator.

“I wanted to convey a vision of a future filled with the artists, creators and entrepreneurs who can fulfill the promise of this country’s principles,” Williams composes in the essay of those he put together to get involved.

His essay, titled “America’s Past and Present Are Racist. We Deserve a Black Future,” draws parallels in between the history of America and the racial numeration which is happening in the nation now. He composes that “America was founded on a dream of a land where all men were created equal, that contained the promise of liberty and justice for all.” “But all has never meant Black people,” WIlliams continues. “Like most Black Americans, I comprehend that all exists just in the augmented-reality safety glasses readily available to investors, power brokers and those fortunate adequate to get in on the going public. But the continuous demonstrations for equity and responsibility that have actually surpassed cities throughout the country have actually made me feel something brand-new that I can …

Read The Full Article