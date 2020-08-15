PG&E says 2nd round of rolling power outages possible Saturday night

Residents throughout California might be experiencing a 2nd night of rolling blackouts, PG&E statedSaturday The outages would occur from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., however a decision by California ISO will be made later on in the day. As of 3 p.m., California ISO stated they are not intending on executingrolling power outages PG&E stated it is continuing to keep track of the scenario into the weekend and into next week. Residents are motivated to save energy through the heat wave, which is anticipated to endWednesday California ISO provided a Grid Warning Notice around twelve noonSaturday Rolling power outages would last one to 2 hours, however no clients will be affected overnight, PG&E stated. On Friday, PG&E executed rolling power outages that impacted approximately 220,000 clients to alleviate the stress on the power grid throughout the heatwave.

