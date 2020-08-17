PG&E rolling power outages possible through Wednesday after California ISO issues Flex Alert to conserve energy, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO)– As the statewide head wave continues, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) states California’s Grid Operator will likely direct them to start turning power outages beginning Sunday night. Customers requirement to be gotten ready for rolling blackouts through Wednesday night.

PG&E states the rolling blackouts on Sunday night are anticipated to impact roughly 210,000 consumers in parts of San Francisco, San Mateo andContra Costa Counties No consumers need to be affected over night and outages are approximated to last one to 2 hours.

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) provided a flex alert on Sunday, asking individuals to conserve electrical power every day from 3 p.m. through 10 p.m., when temperature levels stay high and solar production is stopping working due to the sun setting.

Cal ISO stated the record-breaking heat is triggering a stress on materials.

The ISO provided a statewide Flex Alert, a require voluntary electrical power preservation, today through Wednesday, 3 to 10 p.m. every day. Record- breaking heat is straining materials; customers need to prepare for possibleoutages

ABC7 News spoke to PG&E this afternoon to get a much better description as to how the blackouts would work.

