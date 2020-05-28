PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic | Golf News





Dylan Frittelli gained the 2019 John Deere Classic

The John Deere Classic has change into the primary occasion on the PGA Tour’s revised schedule to be cancelled due to coronavirus.

The match had been scheduled at TPC Deere Run for July 9-12 and was set to be the fifth occasion again when the PGA Tour restarts subsequent month, however an announcement on Thursday confirmed that it’ll not happen in 2020.

Restrictions in Illinois ban gatherings of greater than 50 folks and are anticipated to nonetheless stay in place in July, leaving match officers with little alternative however to cancel, whereas the PGA Tour are trying to fill the vacant week with a brand new occasion.

Jordan Spieth gained the occasion in 2013 and 2015

“Because of the ongoing health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the difficult decision was made to cancel the 2020 John Deere Classic,” stated match director Clair Peterson.

“While we considered several alternatives for the Classic, this was the choice that made the most sense for our guests, the players and the Quad City community at large.”

This 12 months’s occasion was set to the 50th anniversary of the John Deere Classic, with the match initially scheduled to even be the primary to doubtlessly permit spectators again to attend.

Steve Stricker, Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are among the many occasion’s former winners, whereas South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli stays defending champion after a two-shot victory in 2019.

Eleven occasions have now been cancelled on the PGA Tour throughout the 2019-20 marketing campaign due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The season is about to resume – behind closed doorways – with the Charles Schwab Challenge from June 11-14.