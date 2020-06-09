PGA Tour review: Every 2019-20 season tournament winner so far | Golf News



















Ahead of the PGA Tour’s resumption, we have a look again at each win on so far through the 2019-20 season

A history-making victory for Tiger Woods, additional success for Rory McIlroy and a number of other breakthrough winners had been among the many highlights from the early a part of the PGA Tour season.

The 2019-20 marketing campaign resumes this week with the Charles Schwab Challenge, stay on Sky Sports, with the occasion marking the primary tournament on the PGA Tour for the reason that Players Championship was cancelled after the opening spherical on March 12.

Some 14 occasions nonetheless stay on this season’s FedExCup schedule, culminating with the Tour Championship from September 4-7. We take a tournament-by-tournament look again at what has occurred so far…

SEPTEMBER

Kevin Chappell posted a record-equalling 9 consecutive birdies on his option to taking pictures 59 through the second report of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, solely the 11th sub-60 spherical in PGA Tour historical past, as Joaquin Niemann gained the opening occasion of the season.

Niemann ended the week on 21 underneath in West Virginia

Niemann turned the primary Chilean winner on the PGA Tour with a six-shot victory, the primary of back-to-back South American champions as Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz defeated Sungjae Im in a play-off on the Sanderson Farms Championship the next week.

The theme of younger winners continued on the Safeway Open, as an emotional Cameron Champ discovered a final-hole birdie to complete a shot away from Adam Hadwin and register a second PGA Tour title.

OCTOBER

Kevin Na turned the primary two-time winner of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open this century, following on from his success in 2011, as 2017 champion Patrick Cantlay was defeated in a play-off for the second yr working at TPC at Summerlin.

The Houston Open noticed a weakened area on account of its new autumnal date within the schedule, with Lanto Griffin securing a one-shot triumph, earlier than the PGA Tour welcomed three high-profile winners in as many weeks.

Justin Thomas registered a second win in three years on the CJ Cup after ending two photographs away from Danny Lee, whereas the inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan noticed Tiger Woods safe a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour title.

Woods’ win was his second of 2019, following on from the Masters in April

Heavy rain worn out the second day and compelled a Monday end, the place Woods completed three strokes away from dwelling favorite Hideki Matsuyama and transfer alongside Sam Snead within the all-time standings.

NOVEMBER

Reigning FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy got here by way of an exhilarating ultimate day to grab play-off victory on the WGC-HSBC Champions and declare a fourth PGA Tour win of 2019.

McIlroy made a two-putt birdie on the first play-off gap to defeat Xander Schauffele and earn his third World Golf Championship title, the identical week when Brendon Todd made an unlikely return to the winner’s circle.

McIlroy’s victory adopted wins at The Players, Canadian Open and the Tour Championship

Todd was outdoors of the world’s prime 500 earlier than his four-shot win on the inaugural Bermuda Championship, solely to comply with it with a one-shot victory on the Mayakoba Classic a fortnight later to leap again as much as 83rd on this planet rankings.

The American was threatening a 3rd straight win on the RSM Classic, the final full-field occasion of the calendar yr, solely to accept fourth as Tyler Duncan defeated Webb Simpson in a play-off.

DECEMBER

The Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge completed a day sooner than regular as a result of forthcoming President Cup, with Henrik Stenson profitable the invite-only occasion after ending a shot away from Jon Rahm.

Woods then switched from tournament host to enjoying captain at Royal Melbourne, profitable all three of his matches to assist Team USA produce a formidable comeback and retain the Presidents Cup.

The Americans trailed the International Team from the opening session all over to the Sunday singles, the place Team USA gained eight of the 12 factors obtainable to assert a 16-14 victory.

Team USA gained the Presidents Cup for the eighth consecutive time

JANUARY

Justin Thomas made a profitable begin to 2020 as he recovered from two bogeys in his ultimate three holes to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions, after seeing off Schauffele and Patrick Reed in a play-off.

Extra holes had been additionally required to find out every week later on the Sony Open, with Australia’s Cameron Smith getting the higher of Brendan Steele, earlier than Andrew Landry completed two strokes away from Abraham Ancer to win The American Express.

Jon Rahm fells simply quick in his bid for a second Farmers Insurance Open title, with the 54-hole chief ending a stroke behind Marc Leishman regardless of a three-birdie end.

Leishman’s win at Torrey Pines was his fifth PGA Tour victory

FEBRUARY

The Phoenix Open went to a play-off for a fourth time in 5 years, the place Webb Simpson rose to seventh on this planet rankings after beating Tony Finau on the first additional gap.

Nick Taylor was the unlikely champion on the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with a four-shot win his first worldwide success since 2014, earlier than Adam Scott rounded off the West Coast Swing with a two-stroke victory on the Genesis Invitational.

An thrilling end to the WGC-Mexico Championship noticed Patrick Reed maintain off Bryson DeChambeau to assert a primary victory of the season, whereas the alternate occasion that week was the Puerto Rico Open and the positioning of Viktor Hovland’s first win on the PGA Tour.

Reed’s victory lifted him to world No 8

MARCH

Tommy Fleetwood was unable to assert a maiden PGA Tour victory on the Honda Classic, with a final-hole bogey closing a final-round 71 and leaving him two photographs adrift of Sungjae Im.

A brand new English winner on the PGA Tour did occur every week later, as Tyrrell Hatton celebrated a breakthrough success with a one-shot win over Leishman on the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Hatton is the newest winner on the PGA Tour

The PGA Tour season got here to an abrupt halt at The Players Championship, the place Hideki Matsuyama had equalled the TPC Sawgrass course report to carry a two-shot lead after the opening day.

An announcement through the first spherical had stated the rest of the tournament can be held with out spectators as a result of Covid-19 pandemic, just for the occasion to then be cancelled later that night as considerations elevated.

Who might be subsequent to have a good time PGA Tour success?