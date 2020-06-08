PGA Tour quiz: How much do you remember from the season so far? | Golf News



















The PGA Tour returns on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge, live on Sky Sports Golf

The PGA Tour schedule resumes this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but how much do you remember from the first half of the season?

A star-studded field are set to feature at Colonial Country Club in Texas, which can be the first PGA Tour event since the Players Championship was cancelled after the opening round on March 12.

Sungjae Im remains top of the FedExCup standings after his victory at the Honda Classic, while Tyrrell Hatton is the latest PGA Tour champion after his win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational came the week before golf’s stoppage because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hatton claimed a two-shot victory at Bay Hill

World No 1 Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods were among the other early-season winners on the PGA Tour, with Patrick Reed and Justin Thomas also both having celebrated victories throughout the first part of the 2019-20 campaign.

Ahead of this week's tournament, survive Sky Sports Golf, it is the right time to put knowing to the test and observe what you can recollect from the PGA Tour events which have taken place so far.

Tackle our quickfire quiz under to find out!

Watch the Charles Schwab Challenge all through the few days live on Sky Sports Golf.