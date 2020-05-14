PGA Tour: Matt Wallace reveals concerns over new coronavirus guidelines | Golf News





Matt Wallace admits that he has some concerns over the return of the PGA Tour

England’s Matt Wallace admits he has reservations about competing within the PGA Tour when it returns to motion in 4 weeks, after new guidelines said that gamers must self-quarantine for 14 days in the event that they take a look at optimistic for Covid-19.

“When I saw that, that put me off straight away,” Wallace advised Sky Sports News. “I thought ‘wow, I hope I don’t test positive’ because I know there are some people who have the coronavirus but don’t show symptoms, so I keep thinking to myself ‘am I one of those people?’. But I did also see that if it’s safe for you to drive you can, so hopefully I wouldn’t be too far away and I could drive back and self-isolate at home.”

Like 4 of the world’s high 5 golfers – Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson – Wallace lives in Jupiter, Florida. But with the primary 4 occasions of the revised PGA Tour schedule, all of which he intends to participate in, being performed in Texas, Carolina, Connecticut and Michigan, the world No 43 might face some lengthy drives residence.

The 40-page doc, which Wallace refers to as some “bedtime reading”, additionally particulars how gamers will likely be examined at residence earlier than even travelling to an occasion, and upon arrival in a bunch metropolis will bear 4 phases of screening; a questionnaire, temperature studying, nasal swab or saliva take a look at and an antibody take a look at.

The Tour’s expectation is that each one gamers, caddies and officers will keep in the identical lodge, and even perhaps journey collectively on chartered flights.

3:19 Jamie Weir experiences as golf programs in England and Wales reopen, with gamers in Scotland having to attend whereas their venues stay closed Jamie Weir experiences as golf programs in England and Wales reopen, with gamers in Scotland having to attend whereas their venues stay closed

“I’ve got trust in the PGA Tour that they’re sending us out there when it’s safe. I think it will work. Will it drive some players and caddies crazy? Absolutely. People want to do their own thing and on the European Tour, it’s a little bit different because a lot of players already do get the same flight. Over here on the PGA Tour, a lot of people do their own thing.”

Wallace has spoken to a number of golfers, together with fellow countryman Matt Fitzpatrick, about sharing non-public jets between occasions however has his concerns.

“Would it be better for us to not have to go to airports, which will be healthier and safer for us? I’ve also spoken with my team and my managers and it might even be safer to go with this charter flight because everyone on board will be tested and clean.”

Only these deemed ‘important’ – roughly 1100 individuals at any given occasion – will likely be allowed on-site, with 400 of them present process checks. Family, brokers and managers won’t be allowed on-site, however coaches will, offered they observe the social distancing guidelines of staying six toes aside.

0:53 Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, the return of stay televised golf on Sky Sports Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, the return of stay televised golf on Sky Sports

Live McIlroy & DJ v Fowler & Wolff Live on

“I was quite surprised that you can bring a member of your support team with you, which I didn’t think they were going to do, but with testing amounts that they’ve got that’s great. The PGA Tour are doing everything they can.”

The doc additionally lays out some mid-round logistics which Wallace admits will take some getting used to. Players and caddies should make ‘each effort’ to socially distance throughout rounds, with gamers inspired to take away and exchange their very own golf equipment from their luggage. Caddies will likely be allowed to rake bunkers and contact flagsticks, however should clear them after use. All flags and flagsticks, cup liners and rakes will likely be disinfected earlier than a day’s play, and every tee field and inexperienced could have sanitiser stations.

“I was speaking to Eddie Pepperell and he said ‘does that mean we have to go and pick up our own clubs when we throw them?!’ We’ll have to get used to doing that, it’s going to be new for everybody but I’m looking forward to getting back to competing and if that means I have to stay six feet away from my caddie, then that’s the way we’ll have to go.”

The first 4 occasions again, not less than, will likely be performed behind closed doorways. In this regard, Wallace could have considerably of a bonus over lots of his rivals; lower than 4 years in the past he was enjoying on the Alps Tour to tiny crowds.

“There’ll be more fans on the Alps Tour than there will be on the PGA Tour! We get used to the crowds being there and it’s their energy that makes us nervous. I’ll be really interested to see if I get nervous on the 1st or the 18th tee with no one around. I enjoy people watching me, because then my intensity levels go up and I focus more. I’m going to have to bring that myself.

Wallace says he does not imagine that enjoying behind-closed-doors will have an effect on his sport an excessive amount of

“It’ll be strange for that first person lifting that trophy with not many people around or holing the winning putt with no one clapping him, but fingers crossed that’ll be me and I’ll be waving to nobody!”

He admits, nonetheless, it is one factor having no followers at PGA Tour occasions and fairly one other having no followers at a Ryder Cup. In latest weeks the world’s high three gamers, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, have all urged the governing our bodies to postpone this 12 months’s match ought to it show inconceivable to permit spectators. But European captain Padraig Harrington and stalwart Ian Poulter have each argued for it to go forward as deliberate in late September.

So, play or postpone?

“It depends if I’m in the team!” laughs Wallace. “If I get in it, I’ll play it. If I don’t get in it then let’s postpone it and give me another chance next year!”

“I just take it from the people who have played in it. Rory and Brooks have both spoken about it, and they’re saying without the crowds there is no Ryder Cup because the crowds are the people that make it. It would just be weird on that first tee. I was watching a rerun of the last Ryder Cup and everyone was clapping and cheering. I was trying to imagine being there without that and it would just be boring.”

“If I’m in it, I’ll play. I’ll play for Europe, I’ll play for the fans watching at home, I’d try and win my points as much as anything. But I’d love it if the crowds could be there as well.”

But Wallace hasn’t spoken to captain Harrington. “I’m not playing well enough for him to chat to me!” he jokes.