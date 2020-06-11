PGA Tour is back! Ryan Palmer hits first shot in 91 days at Colonial | Golf News



















Ryan Palmer struck the first shot in 91 days on the PGA Tour as that he got the Charles Schwab Challenge underway at Colonial Country Club.

The tournament marks the first golf on the PGA Tour since The Players was cancelled after the opening round on March 12, with the big event the first on any major men’s Tour to be played in 3 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No spectators are allowed to attend the star-studded event in Texas, with just a number of volunteers across the tee because the opening group began the contest at 6.50am local time (12.50pm BST).

There was little noise as the tournament starter – wearing a mask – introduced each player, with Palmer obtaining the honour of hitting the opening tee shot in his threeball alongside Brian Harman and Bill Haas.

Palmer – a member at Colonial – sent his drive on the par-five first down the left of the fairway and into the rough, with the American achieving the green in three on his solution to a two-putt par.

