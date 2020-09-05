PGA Tour ‘expects to generate over $100m’ towards racial and social injustice causes over next 10 years

Protests against police brutality and racial injustice have broken out across the US following the shooting of Jacob Blake and the killing of George Floyd.
And as other sports players and teams take a stand against racism, Monahan wants golf to be playing an active rolee.
“Every one of our tournaments and every market is organized to raise funds for charity. Net proceeds go to charity,” Monahan told CNN Sport’s Patrick Snell. “We’re perpetually doing good in the communities where we play.

“And one of the things that we have worked on over the last several months, as we pledged to be part of the solution, was to go back to our tournament organizations, who understand that their part of the fabric of every communities where we play, and say: ‘We want to add racial and social injustice causes to the causes that we’re raising dollars for. You are the experts in the community, and we want to do this holistically as a Tour.’

“And so as we move forward, we’re going to go back to our strengths which is the platform of our tournaments and over the next 10 years, we expect to generate over $100 million for those causes and that’s just the start. As an organization, we feel like that’s our responsibility and that’s the best way to demonstrate our commitment.”

