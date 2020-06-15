PGA Tour: Did you enjoy watching golf’s return without crowds? | Golf News



















0:22



Some of the world’s top golfers found it tricky not to thank the non-existent crowds at the Charles Schwab Challenge!

Some of the world’s top golfers found it tricky not to thank the non-existent crowds at the Charles Schwab Challenge!

The PGA Tour returned without spectators at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but how different was it without crowds?

Get the best prices and book a round at certainly one of 1,700 courses over the UK & Ireland

The event at Colonial Country Club marked the initial golf played on the PGA Tour since The Players was cancelled following the opening round on March 12, with the world’s top five all featuring in a star-studded line-up.

No fans could attend because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the first of at least five events in today’s world, with the only real crowd noise coming from houses adjacent to certain holes of the course.

Rory McIlroy ended the week in tied-32nd – his worst finish in 2020

The lack of spectators produced a different atmosphere to previous PGA Tour events, with very little noise around the course and near-silence greeting Daniel Berger after he defeated Collin Morikawa in a play-off to take the title.

The experience was initially many played competitively and without an audience since their amateur or college careers, with some adjusting to the empty fairways and muted atmosphere quicker than the others.

Did having less crowds impact your enjoyment of the golf, or were you simply very happy to see live sport straight back on tv after the enforced three-month break? Have your say and cast your vote from the options below!