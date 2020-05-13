PGA Tour detail strict protocols for return to competition | Golf News







The PGA Tour has actually released a detailed health and wellness overview for gamers and also caddies in advance of the resumption of affordable golf following month.

Live McIlroy & & DJ v Fowler & &Wolff Live on

(***************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )extensive paper information all the treatments that need to be adhered to in advance of each event, with the concentrate on a considerable screening program that will certainly start prior to gamers have actually begun their traveling to the location.

The procedure starts with pre-travel screening for Covid-19 and also, presuming the examination is adverse, every gamer will certainly after that go through a four-stage testing procedure when they get to the host city through a legal trip laid on by the PGA Tour.

Hand sanitisers will certainly be put throughout each location

Each gamer and also caddie need to initially finish a survey prior to having their temperature levels taken, taking a nasal and also saliva examination and also an antibody examination, the outcomes of which will certainly be offered no greater than 48 hrs later on.

Players will certainly be allowed to method while waiting for the outcomes, however they will certainly not have gain access to to the program centers till each phase of the examination definitive exposes an adverse outcome.

The paper states: “In implementing our testing plan, we will not do so in a manner that takes away from testing and medical resources in the communities in which we play or for affected groups in those communities.”

Get the very best costs and also publication a round at one of 1,700 programs throughout the UK & &Ireland

(***************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )on-site examinations will certainly be carried out daily, and also if any kind of gamer or caddie creates a favorable examination, they will certainly be pushed into self-isolation at a pre-determined area for a minimum of 10 days.

The Tour likewise recognized that there are a variety of gamers that are based worldwide, consisting of the similarity Tommy Fleetwood and also Francesco Molinari, that will certainly be subject to a 14- day quarantine duration upon going into the United States, however they are “optimistic” of having everybody in position prior to the resumption of competition.

“We are working with the Federal government to facilitate the return of players and caddies who are currently residing outside the US and we’re optimistic that is going to occur,” claimed PGA Tour elderly vice head of state for event management, Andy Levinson.

Players and also caddies need to observe social distancing standards

“We have a relatively small number of PGA Tour players, around 25 or so, that are currently outside of the United States. That number is smaller on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions. But we’re optimistic that we will be able to facilitate their return prior to our return to competition.”

The PGA Tour has actually likewise put serious limitations on the “essential personnel” that will certainly have approval to gain access to each website, with gamers’ representatives, supervisors and also participants of their family members prevented from going to.

Coaches and also interpreters will certainly be enabled on website, with everyone continuously advised to observe the social distancing standards in any way times.

Live McIlroy & & DJ v Fowler & & Wolff Live on

Players have actually likewise been advised to change their clubs right into their bags themselves as opposed to simply return to the caddies, that can make use of brings in the shelters and also eliminate and also change the flagsticks supplying they sanitise their hands promptly later on.

The PGA Tour is likewise enabling up to 40 participants of the media to cover each occasion, without any greater than 3 “pool” press reporters accumulating meetings from the gamers prior to, and also throughout, each event.

Everyone on website will certainly have simple gain access to to sanitising terminals, anti-bacterial wipes and also individual safety devices (PPE) must they desire to utilize it.

The initial event back will certainly be the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas, beginning on June 11 – the initial affordable golf because The Players was deserted after simply one round at TPC Sawgrass in March.