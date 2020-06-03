PGA Tour confirms Muirfield Village to host back-to-back tournaments | Golf News





Muirfield Village will host two PGA Tour occasions in July

The PGA Tour has introduced that Muirfield Village will host back-to-back occasions to change the cancelled John Deere Classic.

The Ohio-based venue would be the website of a brand new match from July 9-12, sponsored by Workday, forward of the normal Memorial Tournament being hosted there the next week.

The new match can be open to a full 156-player subject and performed with out spectators, with the PGA Tour set to announce extra details about the occasion over the approaching days.

Tiger Woods is a five-time winner at Muirfield, the place Jack Nicklaus hosts The Memorial

Consecutive occasions on the similar venue limits journey for gamers, caddies and officers, in addition to lowering the danger of spreading Covid-19, with the brand new match set to be fourth on the PGA Tour’s revised 2020 schedule.

PGA Tour golf resumes for the primary time in three months with the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11, with a minimum of the primary 4 occasions being performed behind closed doorways.

The John Deere Classic was cancelled final week due to state restrictions limiting the scale of gatherings and the monetary challenges of staging an occasion with out followers, though will return to the PGA Tour schedule in 2021.