PGA Tour: Collin Morikawa grabs early lead at Workday Charity Open | Golf News

A look again at the very best of typically the action through the opening circle of the PGA Tour’s Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village.

Collin Morikawa offers bounced again from the 1st missed slice of his / her professional profession to leading the leaderboard after the beginning round from the Workday Charity Open.

Morikawa manufactured the slice in his 1st 22 PGA Tour events as a specialist before a great early exit at final week’s Travelers Championship, 3 short of Tiger Woods’ report, only to reply in amazing fashion at the first associated with back-to-back events at Muirfield Village.

The 23-year-old mixed 6 birdies and eagle having a lone bogey to post a new seven-under 65 in Ohio and maintain a one-shot lead more than Canada’s Adam Hadwin, who else set the first target having an opening-round 66.

Collin Morikawa reflects on establishing the early pace at the Workday Charity Open.

Hideki Matsuyama plus Zach Johnson are 2 strokes off of the pace together with Nick Taylor and Aaron Wise, although Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell certainly are a further action back in the team on several under of which also includes Justin Thomas plus Patrick Reed.

After missing bird chances to each of the 1st three openings and creating a two-putt equal from range at your fourth, Morikawa minted a beautiful method into the par-five fifth to setup a four-foot eagle.

Morikawa lost within a play-off in order to Daniel Berger at typically the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past few months

Morikawa rolled inside from 8-10 feet at the next plus bounced again from declining to take advantage of typically the par-five 7th by holing back-to-back benefits around the switch and incorporating a 12-footer at typically the 12th.

A two-putt birdie at typically the 15th and 25-foot at the par-three subsequent briefly relocated Morikawa 2 clear, along with his only bogey coming after he or she failed to wake up and straight down from a greenside bunker at the last.

Jon Rahm, who can leapfrog Rory McIlroy into globe No one with a success, carded a great erratic level-par 72, although Phil Mickelson – who else reached typically the turn in 32 – will be eight photos adrift following three bogeys and a double-bogey during his / her closing 6 holes.

Dylan Frittelli and Denny McCarthy authorized for coordinating 73s following being in order to play regardless of still screening positive regarding coronavirus, together with Nick Watney completing of which Covid-19 threeball and appearing a five-over 77.

