PGA Tour Champions event in South Dakota to allow fans to attend

Next week’s Sanford International on the PGA Tour Champions will be the very first PGA Tour- approved event to allow fans given that the COVID-19 pandemic stopped play.

According to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, fans will be allowed onsite at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on each of the 3 competitors days. Practice rounds will stay closed to the general public.

Temperature checks will be administered to fans prior to getting in evictions, and masks are highly motivated, though not needed. Officials will likewise include additional hand-sanitizer stations, any food served will be pre-packaged and all charge card will be accepted at concession locations to limitation money deals. Autographs will be forbidden.

“We’re hoping to be the blueprint [for other tournaments],” Sanford International competition director Josh Brewster informed the Argus Leader.

Last week, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was inquired about fans returning to PGA Tour occasions, and he was positive the circuit might begin permitting a minimal variety of fans into occasions later on this fall or early next year.

“We will be reintroducing programs and then I think as you look beyond the fall and into ’21,” Monahan stated, “every competition is beginning to prepare for numerous possible results, and ideally preparing …