PGA Tour: Cameron Champ latest golfer to test positive for coronavirus | Golf News





Cameron Champ becomes the next golfer to test positive for Covid-19

Cameron Champ has withdrawn out of this week’s Travelers Championship after testing positive for coronavirus, the PGA Tour has confirmed.

Get the best prices and book a round at among 1,700 courses throughout the UK & Ireland

The world No 79 becomes the next player in as many events to be diagnosed with coronavirus, following Nick Watney’s positive test prior to the second round of the RBC Heritage on Friday.

Champ will are in possession of to self-isolate for at the least 10 days, with the PGA Tour saying the American may have their “full support” and they will release full testing results following the completion of the pre-tournament testing process on Wednesday.

Champ have been due to feature in Connecticut this week

“I feel great physically and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result,” said Champ. “It’s important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones.”

Champ had not been in the field at Harbour Town Golf Links last week but registered a tied-14th finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge a fortnight ago, the PGA Tour’s first event right back from the enforced coronavirus stoppage.

Watch the Travelers Championship through the entire week go on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups on Thursday from 11.45am on Sky Sports Golf.