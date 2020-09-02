PGA Tour announces ‘super season’ with six majors and 50 events

The PGA (*50 *) launched what it calls a “super season” for the 2020-21 project, which promotes six significant champions and 50 events.

The lineup consists of 14 competitions that were either delayed or canceled in 2020 since of the COVID-19 pandemic, consisting of the U.S. Open, which will be played later on this month, and the Masters inNovember The schedule likewise consists of the guys’s Olympic Golf competitors in July and the Ryder Cup in September, which were both delayed by the pandemic.

“If you’re a golf fan, this is a dream season with more significant events than ever before, including the Olympic Games,” commissioner Jay Monahan stated in declaration. “Building our schedule is always complicated, but never more so as over the past several months as we continue to navigate challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Click here for the PGA Tour’s full 2020-21 schedule

The season starts next week at the Safeway Open and the fall part of the schedule will consist of 2 events, the Zozo Championship and CJ Cup, that were initially set up to be played in Asia however were transferred to theUnited States The WGC-HSBC Champions in China was set up for later on this fall however was canceled.

The (*50 *)’s Florida swing saw the brand-new season’s most remarkable overhaul with the …