PGA Tour announces cancellation of WGC-HSBC Champions for 2020

The PGA Tour revealed Tuesday that the WGC-HSBC Champions has actually been canceled for 2020, the current disturbance to the golf calendar due to the fact that of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Tour’s other occasions in Asia, the CJ Cup and Zozo Championship, have actually both momentarily transferred to U.S. websites in current days, the continent’s only WGC occasion will not be dipped into all this year due to the fact that of standards released by the General Administration of Sports of China concerning holding worldwide sporting occasions in the nation.

Tiger Woods will not safeguard his Zozo Championship title inJapan But he may well do it at an old haunt.

“We have worked extensively with all tours, international officials, the China Golf Association and other local parties to find a solution to host the WGC-HSBC Champions,” stated Tour executive vice presidentTy Votaw “In line with Chinese government guidelines and being mindful of the logistical implications, we collectively made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event.”

The competition, initially slatedfor Oct 29-Nov …