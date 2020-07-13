PGA Tour: All events to be played without spectators this season | Golf News





Rory McIlroy is reigning FedExCup champion

The PGA Tour has confirmed that all events for the remainder of the 2019-20 season will be played without spectators due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

Tournament golf resumed after a 91-day shutdown at the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11, with the first five events since the restart taking place behind closed doors.

Plans to allow spectators at The Memorial were abandoned earlier this month, while the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and the PGA Championship – the opening major of 2020 – have also stated in recent weeks that they would have to be held without crowds.

The Memorial is the second of back-to-back PGA Tour events at Muirfield Village

The earliest fans were set to return was the Wyndham Championship from August 13-16, the final regular-season event, although the PGA Tour has decided that ‘out of an abundance of caution’ the tournament and the following three FedExCup play-offs would go ahead with no spectators.

“As we have said from the start, our No. 1 priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the communities where we are invited guests each week,” said PGA Tour Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer Andy Pazder.

0:22 Some of the world’s top golfers found it tricky not to thank the non-existent crowds at the Charles Schwab Challenge! Some of the world’s top golfers found it tricky not to thank the non-existent crowds at the Charles Schwab Challenge!

“We remain very excited to present the Wyndham Championship to a global audience as it determines the outcome of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 and sets the field for the FedExCup play-offs.”

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

The next PGA Tour event where spectators are a possibility is now the Safeway Open, the opening tournament of the 2020-21 season from September 10-13 in California. The US Open takes place at Winged Foot in New York the following week, having originally been postponed in June.

Sky Sports Golf are offering Sky VIP customers the chance to be part of the virtual golf crowd when the European Tour returns later this month. Join Sky VIP and enter on the My Sky app by July 19th. https://mysky.page.link/app . Competition open to all Sky customers in the UK/ROI, aged 18+. Full Ts and Cs on the My Sky app.