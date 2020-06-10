PGA Tour: Aces, hole-outs feature in top-10 shots of season so far | Golf News



















5:22



We check out ten of probably the most memorable shots from the PGA Tour 2019-20 season so far.

The PGA Tour has already seen holes-in-one, wonderful eagles and many of particular shots through the first half of the marketing campaign, however what has been the shot of the 2019-20 season so far?

Ahead of the PGA Tour returning this week, reside on Sky Sports, we have gone by means of the primary 24 occasions to dig out 10 of probably the most memorable moments from that half of the marketing campaign.

Danny Lee made a blind hole-out over a bush after getting himself into hassle on the Arnold Palmer Invitational, whereas Justin Thomas wanted to hit a shot left-handed to get away from bushes on the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The Mexico occasion noticed Jon Rahm make a notable hole-in-one, following on from Louis Oosthuizen’s earlier in the season on the WGC-HSBC Champions, with Webb Simpson’s ace on the Waste Management Phoenix Open among the many different shots that includes.

Tiger Woods noticed his ball dramatically bounce out of the outlet through the Farmers Insurance Open and Chez Reave’s strategy through the Sentry Tournament of Champions in some way discovered the goal regardless of lacking the inexperienced, whereas Phil Mickelson miraculously hit the pin with driver on the CJ Cup.

Grayson Murray’s hole-in-one on the Honda Classic additionally makes the shortlist, as does Charl Schwartzel’s hole-out eagle from the identical occasion at PGA National, with lots extra unimaginable efforts more likely to come over the ultimate 14 occasions of the season.

To whet your urge for food for the resumption of reside golf, click on on the video above to look again at 10 of the highest shots from the PGA Tour season!