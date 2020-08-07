PGA Tour 2K21 Standard – PC [Online Game Code]



Swing with swag! Deck out your PGA TOUR 2K21 MyPLAYER with a signal green and core black look featuring adidas CodeChaos BOA Golf Shoes, and custom 2K/adidas CodeChaos Polo, Pants and Hat, designed by adidas, exclusively for PGA TOUR 2K21.

Whether you’re a serious golfer or just looking to have fun, PGA TOUR 2K21 has something for everyone!

Play against the pros. Play with your crew. In PGA TOUR 2K21, you can play by the rules or create your own!

ALL-NEW PGA TOUR CAREER MODE

Prove you’ve got what it takes to become FedExCup Champion. Take on PGA TOUR Pros during your very own career, earning rewards and gear along the way.

PGA TOUR PROS AND NEW COURSES

Play against Justin Thomas and 11 top pros on stunning, real-life courses including TPC Sawgrass, East Lake Golf Club, and more.

BUILD YOUR MYPLAYER & DREAM COURSE

Create and personalize your MyPLAYER with equipment and apparel from brands you love. Design your ultimate course with 1,000s of custom options.

DOMINATE THE GREEN AT ANY SKILL LEVEL

Rookies can take advantage of real-time tutorials, tips and shot suggestions. Already a pro? Master your game with Pro Vision, Distance Control, Putt Preview, and other innovations.

GET THE PARTY STARTED

Hit the links with friends by playing local and online matches, including Alt-Shot, Stroke Play, Skins and 4-Player Scramble.

MAKE YOUR OWN RULES

Command your Clubhouse with Online Societies. Run full seasons and tournaments and earn bragging rights on the course. Create entry rules and requirements as well as handicap and event settings.

THE MOST REALISTIC COURSES EVER

Real-world scanning brings the fairway, green, bunkers, trees, lakes and ponds to life! True-to-form PGA TOUR broadcast presentation features slick graphics, dynamic cut-scenes and a seamless replay system, all anchored by the play-by-play commentary of Luke Elvy and Rich Beem.

