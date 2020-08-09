PGA: Paul Casey still missing the fans as he steps up bid for maiden major | Golf News

By Keith Jackson
Last Updated: 09/08/20 4: 15 am
Paul Casey intends to conquer the missing “roars, excitement and screaming” in his bid for a long-awaited maiden major title at the PGA Championship.
Casey heads into the last round simply 2 strokes behind leader Dustin Johnson after the Englishman carded his 3rd sub-70 round of the competition at TPC Harding Park, a 68 in which he made 3 birdies in an external 33 prior to he parred every hole on the back 9.
The Ryder Cup star is still having a hard time to come to terms with having no viewers on the sidelines at a major, however he stays positive of continuing his excellent type and …