PGA: Paul Casey still missing the fans as he steps up bid for maiden major | Golf News





Paul Casey is 2 off the lead after the 3rd round

Paul Casey intends to conquer the missing “roars, excitement and screaming” in his bid for a long-awaited maiden major title at the PGA Championship.

Casey heads into the last round simply 2 strokes behind leader Dustin Johnson after the Englishman carded his 3rd sub-70 round of the competition at TPC Harding Park, a 68 in which he made 3 birdies in an external 33 prior to he parred every hole on the back 9.

Casey is happy to have John McLaren back on his bag

The Ryder Cup star is still having a hard time to come to terms with having no viewers on the sidelines at a major, however he stays positive of continuing his excellent type and …