PGA, NFL stars attract nearly 6 million viewers in TV match

It claimed the previous document was 4.9 million viewers on ESPN at the 2010 Masters, the year Tiger Woods went back to golf for the very first time considering that the rumor in his individual life.

GO HERE FOR EVEN MORE SPORTING ACTIVITIES COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Woods as well as Peyton Manning racked up a 1-up triumph over Phil Mickelson as well as Tom Brady at Medalist Golf Club, a match that included high home entertainment with shots as well as with words, together with elevating $20 million for COVID-19 alleviation funds.

The optimal was 6.3 million standard viewers from 5: 45 to 6 p.m. EDT. That had to do with the moment Brady, that had actually been parodied on social media sites for his golf abilities, silenced expert Charles Barkley by holing out from the fairway for birdie.

It was the 2nd straight Sunday of online golf on tv after the pandemic closed down the sporting activity on March13 The previous week, Rory McIlroy as well as Dustin Johnson beat Rickie Fowler as well as Matthew Wolff at Seminole in an event that NBC Sports claimed brought in 2.35 million viewers throughout all styles.

The Champions for Charity match was revealed on TNT, TBS, truTV, as well as HLN.

The PGA Tour is readied to return in 2 weeks at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge.