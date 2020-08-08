PGA Leader Haotong Li Spotted Practicing 5 Hours After Finishing Round

Haotong Li sailed into the lead Friday at the PGA Championship, but you’d never know it from his post-round grind.

After finishing his second-round 65 at 12:08 p.m. local time, Li disappeared for a few hours, apparently to grab something to eat and take a nap. Then, in the afternoon, he reappeared – first on the practice putting green, where he went through a full session, then on the range as he worked through his bag.

Li is leading at 8-under 132, and yet he was working on his game as though he’s well off the pace and needing to make a weekend change.

Perhaps we should have seen this coming.

Down to 114th in the world, Li took off several months because of the coronavirus pandemic and in his past two starts has played poorly: a missed cut at the Memorial, then a T-75 out of 78 players at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Asked about his confidence level entering the week, he said, “I didn’t even think I could play like this this week,” he said. “(I’ve) got no confidence.”