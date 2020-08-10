PGA: Collin Morikawa’s stunning finish lands maiden major at Harding Park | Golf News





Collin Morikawa won the PGA title in simply his 2nd major start

Collin Morikawa satisfied his abundant guarantee and produced exceptional golf down the stretch to declare a two-shot win at the PGA Championship in just his 2nd major start.

An awesome last day at TPC Harding Park saw an amazing variety of gamers in contention, with 7 gamers connected for the lead on 10 under par as the last pairing of Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler went into the last third of the competition.

Morikawa cracked in for birdie at 14 and after that eagled the 16 th

But Morikawa broke devoid of the logjam …