3:29



Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Bernd Wiesberger all function in the shots of the day from the third round of the PGA Championship

Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Bernd Wiesberger all function in the shots of the day from the third round of the PGA Championship

Incredible putts, not likely chip-ins and plenty more splendid significant play all function in the top shots from an eventful third round at the …